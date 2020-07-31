1/1
Glenn Evens
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORT ALLEGANY - Glenn S. Evens, 80, of Port Allegany, died Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at his home in Port Allegany.
He was born May 10, 1940 in Port Allegany, a son of Edward and Betty G.Knapp Evens. On May 16, 1964 in Port Allegany, he married Nancy Haskins, who survives.
Mr. Evens was a graduate of Port Allegany High School. Following school, he served in US Navy, during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Mr. Evens was a Tech Service Engineer, employed by Saint-Gobain Glass Co. in Port Allegany for 33 years, retiring in 2004.
Surviving in addition to his wife Nancy are one son Brian Evens of Bemus Point, N.Y., and two daughters; Jennifer (Nathan) Briggs of Bemus Point, N.Y. and Debra (Torrey) Daniels, also of Bemus Point, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Jack Briggs, Luke Briggs, Alex Daniels and Payton Daniels; one cousin, Judy Evens and devoted family friend Helen Mains.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Faith Evens.
Following Glenn's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial will be in the Grimes Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Star Hose Company - Port Allegany Fire Department and the Port Area Ambulance.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Port Allegany

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved