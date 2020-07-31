PORT ALLEGANY - Glenn S. Evens, 80, of Port Allegany, died Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at his home in Port Allegany.
He was born May 10, 1940 in Port Allegany, a son of Edward and Betty G.Knapp Evens. On May 16, 1964 in Port Allegany, he married Nancy Haskins, who survives.
Mr. Evens was a graduate of Port Allegany High School. Following school, he served in US Navy, during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Mr. Evens was a Tech Service Engineer, employed by Saint-Gobain Glass Co. in Port Allegany for 33 years, retiring in 2004.
Surviving in addition to his wife Nancy are one son Brian Evens of Bemus Point, N.Y., and two daughters; Jennifer (Nathan) Briggs of Bemus Point, N.Y. and Debra (Torrey) Daniels, also of Bemus Point, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Jack Briggs, Luke Briggs, Alex Daniels and Payton Daniels; one cousin, Judy Evens and devoted family friend Helen Mains.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Faith Evens.
Following Glenn's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial will be in the Grimes Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Star Hose Company - Port Allegany Fire Department and the Port Area Ambulance.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.