Glenn Morris Obituary
Glenn F. Morris, 79, of Rew, passed away Thursday (Nov. 28, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Glenn was born in Titusville on July 21, 1940. He was a son of the late Frances (Holden) Cirigliano and Burdette R. Morris, Sr.
He was a 1959 graduate of Pleasantville High School. On Nov. 19, 1960 in Eldred, he married Connie A. (Goodwin) Morris, who survives.
Glenn moved to the area in 1959 and worked at Airco Speer for nine years. In 1970, he began working for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. He retired in 2003.
He was a member of the Bradford Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and a former member of the McKean County Rifle Club. He liked hunting in his younger years and fishing his whole life. He was an avid bird watcher at his backyard feeders, especially during the spring and fall migration.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Connie, of 59 years, is one daughter, Kathryn J. (Troy) Bailey, of Oakfield N.Y.; two sons, Scott M. (Donna) Morris, of Curwensville, and Keith M. (Bernadette) Morris, of Stratford N.J.; three grandchildren, Kacie (Luke) Stiner, Ashley Morris, and Michael Morris; two half brothers, Nick (Sherry) Cirigliano, of Rixford, and Rev. Lynn (Joyce) Cirigliano, of Corry; sister-in-law June Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his step father, Elmer Cirigliano, one sister Carolyn Morris, and two brothers, Terry Cirigliano and Burdette "Bud" Morris.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Bradford Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bradford Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019
