Glenn Osgood

Glenn A. Osgood, 85, formerly of 8 Burnside Ave., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born Aug. 12, 1935, in Warsaw, N.Y., he was a son of the late William O. and Susan Emerson Osgood.
On May 21, 1955, he married Mildred M. Taylor Osgood, who survives
He enlisted in the United States Army on Jan. 11, 1955, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 23, 1957.
After the service, he worked construction, then attended Barber School in Erie. He returned to Bradford and apprenticed with Jim Torrey. Glenn worked at Art Miller's Barber Shop in East Bradford, then in 1967 he opened Osgood's Barber Shop and work until the age of 78.
Glenn was a member of Sawyer Evangelical Church and enjoyed gardening.
Surviving in addition to his wife Mildred of 65 years, are three daughters, Deborah (Gary) McLaughlin of Lewis Run, Jeanne (Don) Straight of Suger Grove, and Sherry (Paul) Rodgers of Bradford; one son, Bruce (Jennifer) Osgood of Sicklerville, N.J.;15 grandchildren, Jessica Raught, Jason Tingley, Christopher Tingley, Stacy Piatko, Jill Martin, Robert Pessia, Stephen Wolfer, Shannon Wolfer, Alecia Straight, Devon Osgood, Emily Osgood, Curtis Rodgers, Katelynn Rodgers, Sydney Rodgers, Lacey Rodgers; 20 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Gloria (Norman) Smith, Kathryn Schrlau, Althea Smith, Geraldine Flower, Marietta Osgood; two brothers, Richard (Anne) Osgood and Dale Osgood; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Raught; one great-granddaughter, Christina Pessia; one great-grandson, Jason Pessia; three brothers, Billy, Frank and Leonard Osgood.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. in Bradford, where funeral services will be held at 11 with the Rev. Joanne Piatko, pastor of St. Joseph Episcopal Church in Port Allegany, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by members of the United States Army at Rosehill Cemetery at noon.
The service will also be streamed online. To view this service online, please go to http://www.hollenbeckcahill.com/Funeral-Live-Cameras.aspx.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Alzheimer's Fund or the SPCA or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com