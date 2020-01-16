Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Powell


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Powell Obituary
KANE - Glenn R. Powell, 64, of 449 Smithfield Ave. in Kane, died Tuesday evening (Jan.14, 2020) at his home following a recent illness.
Born April 18, 1955 in Kane, he was the son of Jack and Flora Rhines Powell.
On Sept. 27, 2008 in Ludlow, he married the former Linda M. Lysiak, who survives.
Glenn worked at Stackpole Corp. in Kane as a forklift operator for 33 years, and, after its closure, was a driver for Johnson Trucking in Kane for 13 years.
He was a member of VFW #1132 in Kane and Mount Jewett Rails to Trails. He was an avid supporter of and donor to various projects, including the Kane Backpack program, Wounded Warriors and the Cancer Dice Run. He had a passion for motorcycles and riding them.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter Windy Lysiak of Pittsburgh and a brother Rick (Trudy) Powell of Kane.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday, at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. David Nagele, chaplain at Penn Highland DuBois, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -