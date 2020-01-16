|
KANE - Glenn R. Powell, 64, of 449 Smithfield Ave. in Kane, died Tuesday evening (Jan.14, 2020) at his home following a recent illness.
Born April 18, 1955 in Kane, he was the son of Jack and Flora Rhines Powell.
On Sept. 27, 2008 in Ludlow, he married the former Linda M. Lysiak, who survives.
Glenn worked at Stackpole Corp. in Kane as a forklift operator for 33 years, and, after its closure, was a driver for Johnson Trucking in Kane for 13 years.
He was a member of VFW #1132 in Kane and Mount Jewett Rails to Trails. He was an avid supporter of and donor to various projects, including the Kane Backpack program, Wounded Warriors and the Cancer Dice Run. He had a passion for motorcycles and riding them.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter Windy Lysiak of Pittsburgh and a brother Rick (Trudy) Powell of Kane.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday, at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. David Nagele, chaplain at Penn Highland DuBois, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020