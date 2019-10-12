|
RIXFORD - Glenwood D. "Tad" Hartzell, 84, passed away on Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at the Bradford Manor following a lengthy illness.
Born on Oct. 30, 1934 in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Glenwood M. and Viva Mae Herman Hartzell. On Dec. 26, 1987, in the Duke Center Free Methodist Church, he married Bonnie S. Dunkle, who survives. He was a 1952 graduate of Otto High School in Duke Center and had been a lifelong resident of Rixford.
Tad had been employed by the Ford Motor Co. in Buffalo, N.Y., and later in the local oil fields as a driller for the Kahle Oil Co. and the Kinley Oil Co. and for over 50 years was employed by the Otto Telephone Co., which later became the Armstrong Telephone Co. retiring as supervisor.
He was a past member of the First Church of God in Eldred, the Otto Township Fire Department and had been an EMT with the Otto Ambulance, and the Otto Nippers. Tad enjoyed hunting and camping and spending time with his grandchildren, attending their sporting events.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are three sons, Michael (Sarah) Hartzell of Jamestown, Tenn., Steven Hartzell of Rixford, Thomas (Donna) Hartzell of Duke Center; a daughter, Sharon (Joe) Schwab of Eldred, a stepson, Todd (Andrea) McLaughlin of Olean, N.Y.; two stepdaughters, Tammy (Tim) Church of Eldred and Terri (Shawn) Clancy of Duke Center, many grand- and great-grandchildren and a sister, Joyce (Bob) Taylor of Eldred and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Hartzell in 2007, a stepgrandson, Christopher McLaughlin, and a sister, Doris June Hartzell.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred from 2-4 p.m. and again from 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday (October 14, 2019) at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Rick Price officiating. Burial will follow in the Duke Center Cemetery.
The family requests memorials may be made to the Otto Township Fire Department or the Otto Ambulance Fund. Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019