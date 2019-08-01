|
|
Mrs. Gloria Hills, 95 years old of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (July 27, 2019) at the Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown, Md.
She was a lifelong resident of Bradford, born on April 30, 1924. She was a 1942 graduate of Bradford Area High School. She married William Hills at the First Presbyterian Church on Feb. 7, 1953.
She was a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone company and a secretary for 20 years with Monroe until her retirement in the late 1970s. She was a life member of the First Presbyterian church, a member of the Eastern Star, Phoenix Chapter, No. 15 and a longtime member of the Current Events Club.
Gloria enjoyed golfing, gardening, playing cards and was a loving friend to all dogs and they all loved her. Her greatest moments in life were spending time with her grandchildren. She loved and enjoyed being a grandma. She loved her family and adored her three sons.
She always sacrificed unconditionally to help and be there for everyone, with great wisdom, advice, strength and courage.
She leaves behind sons, Gregory Hills (Tammi) of Charlotte, N.C., Jeffery Hills (Doty) of Germantown, Md, Larry Hills (Linda) of Orlando, Fla., and a niece Trudy Puller (Larry) of Parksville, Md. She also leaves behind three grandnephews, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hills of 53 years, her mother Wanda Beckman, her father, Bernard Beckman and her sister Bernice Ingram, all of Bradford.
Gloria was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Klouw, co-pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at https://www.maschofuneral.com/.
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 1, 2019