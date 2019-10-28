|
|
Gloria C. Whitman, 92, formerly of 16 Helen Lane, passed away Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at The Pavilion at BRMC.
Born July 1, 1927, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Frances Michaels Clark.
On Jan. 4, 1947, in Kinzua, she married Harold E. Whitman, who died Sept. 15, 2009.
She was employed at Zippo Manufacturing for many years.
Surviving are three daughters, Vicki (James) Loughner of Due West, S.C., Beth (Stephen Thiele) Alviti, and Kathi (Donny) Gustafson. all of Bradford; one son, Dan (Ruth) Whitman of Bradford; one sister, Pat VanderHoff of Syracuse, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Christina Lee, Benjamin Loughner, Megan Whitman, Michael Whitman, Bryce Whitman, Katie Alviti, Quinn Runyan, Brian Oxley, Jennifer Oxley and Santana Romero; and 13 great-grandchildren, Anna, Allison, Kyla, Caitlin, Myah, Amalia, Maddox, Brik, Whit, Thomas, Scout, Emma, Olivia; one great-great-grandchild, Cayson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, Richard Clark, one sister Phyllis Fisher.
Private funeral services will be held for family members in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., East Main Street, with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorials if desired may be made to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019