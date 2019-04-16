Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Golda McCracken. View Sign

COUDERSPORT - Golda J. McCracken, 94, of Portersville, died Friday (April 12, 2019) at Concordia Lutheran Ministries of the Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot.

Golda was born on March 7, 1925, in Ulysses, the daughter of the late Harry and Eleanor Mitchell Woodcock. She was the wife of Arnold McCracken, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2001.

Golda attended Robert Wesleyan and Houghton College in New York State where she studied to be a teacher for students with learning disabilities. In 1947 she moved to Oakdale, Ky. While in Kentucky she meet Arnold McCracken and they married in 1952. In 1964, after 17 years and seven different homes in Kentucky, her family moved to Portersville, where she taught at the Portersville Christian School. She was born and raised in Potter County. She was a member of the Woman's Christian Temperance Union and a life member of the God's Country Free Ministry, Coudersport.

Golda is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Melvin L. McCracken of Portersville, Wesley R. and Marlene McCracken of Slippery Rock; a daughter and son-in-law, Esther E. and Sam Evans of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Rodney N. McCracken and his companion Carol and Renee' A. and her husband Jim McDevitt; and a long time special friend, Heidi Moore.

In addition to her parents and husband, Golda was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Woodcock.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the God's Country Free Ministry, 1237 E. 2nd St., Coudersport, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Peter Tremblay and her nephew, Rodney McCracken, officiating. Burial will follow in the Raymond Corners Cemetery, Allegany Township.

