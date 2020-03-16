|
PORT ALLEGANY - Gordon E. Gaines, 84, of Port Allegany, passed away Thursday (March 12, 2020) at his residence in Port Allegany.
He was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Austin, a son of Gordon and Edna Hoppe Gaines.
Mr. Gaines served in the U.S. Air Force and had worked several jobs over the years. He worked in area stone quarries and was an auto mechanic for many years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on things to "stay busy." He loved playing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Carol Rees of Port Allegany; two sons, Travis Gaines of Port Allegany and Justin (Tina) Rees of Roulette; two daughters, Wendy Rees Manning and Laurie Rees, both of Port Allegany; three grandchildren, Josh, Jake and Steven, and two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Henry Gaines in South Carolina, Oscar Gaines of Bolivar, N.Y., and Robert Gaines of Bath, N.Y.; two sisters, Georgia Gaines of Coudersport and Bertha Gaines in Florida; and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.
There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020