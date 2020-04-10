|
|
Gordon J. Ingram, 86, of Looker Mountain Trail, passed away Tuesday (April 7, 2020) in the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born July 20, 1933, in Smethport, he was a son of Obed and Lytle Acre Ingram. On Oct. 12, 1968, in Smethport, he married Linda A. Doane, who survives. They were married 51 years.
Gordon was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of the Smethport Area High School, class of 1951.
He attended the Faith Baptist Church of Bradford.
He owned and operated three diners in Smethport and Lantz Corners, including a diner his wife helped run, the White Spot in Smethport. Gordon and Linda moved to Bradford in 1975, and owned Ingram's Taxi and Ambulance Service for many years. Most recently Gordon worked for Walmart in Allegany, N.Y., and Valu Home Center in Bradford.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are a foster son, Darryl Pequeen of Bradford; four nephews, one of which was Tim (Kate) Hull of Smethport; and two nieces, one of which was Cindy (Kerry) Crisman of Chesterfield, Mo.
At Gordon's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A memorial service will be held at Faith Baptist Church, Bradford, at a later time and date to be announced due to the present pandemic.
Memorials can be made to the Faith Baptist Church, Seaward Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2020