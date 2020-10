Gordon J. Ingram, 86, of Looker Mountain Trail, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Bradford Ecumenical Home.Friends will be received from 1-2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) in the Faith Baptist Church, 498 Seaward Ave., Bradford, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Smith, pastor officiating.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.