KANE - Gordon W. Johnson, 89, of Geneva, N.Y. and Kane, died Tuesday morning (Oct. 6, 2020) at UPMC in Kane.
Born Nov. 29, 1930, in Kane, he was the son of Walter A. and Margaret R. Johnson Johnson. In October of 1951 in Kane, he married Sara Ann Cartwright, who died in 2015.
Gordon was discharged as a sergeant from the U.S. Army in 1954, serving at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds. He was president of the Savings Bank of the Finger Lakes and its predecessors.
He was a member of the Geneva United Methodist Church and very active in different aspects of the Kiwanis Club where he had served as president and lieutenant governor. He also was an accomplished auctioneer, master of ceremonies and announcer.
Surviving are his sons, Steve Johnson of Los Angeles, Calif. and Brian Johnson of Herkimer, N.Y.; brothers Emery Johnson of Cleveland, Ohio and Lee Johnson of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; three grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Friends may attend a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Lebanon Cemetery in Kanesholm, with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment of his cremated remains will follow there.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of the donor's choice
