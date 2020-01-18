Home

Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc
33 South Ave.
Bradford, PA
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc
33 South Ave.
Bradford, PA
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc
33 South Ave.
Bradford, PA
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc
33 South Ave.
Bradford, PA
Gordon Schneider


1957 - 2020
Gordon Schneider Obituary

Gordon L. Schneider, 62, of 303 Derrick Road, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
Born on March 9, 1957, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Albert C. and Jean Knight Schneider.
He was a 1975 graduate of Bradford High School.
Gordon was employed for many years as the night clerk at the DeSoto Motel and Restaurant for the Rink Family, night auditor at Best Western, ATA courier.
He was a prior member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and attended the First Presbyterian Church in Bradford. He was also a member at the Eagles and the Vets Club. When he could, he loved to bowl.
Gordon is survived by two nieces, Anita (David) Lawrinowicz of West Seneca, N.Y., and Robin Wiseman of Las Vegas, Nev.; two nephews, Andrew Schneider of West Seneca and Brian Schneider of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Aggie Schneider of Las Vegas; and his companion for five years, Cynthia Sturtevant of Bradford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Anthony C. Schneider and Ronald R. Schneider.
Friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc, 33 South Ave., then again on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral and committal service to follow. The Rev. Robert Klouw of the First Presbyterian Church will officiate. Burial will take place in the Presbyterian Memorial Garden.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020
