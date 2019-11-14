|
|
Gordon E. Stone, 79, of Pleasant Street, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) in the Pavilion at BRMC, Bradford.
Born Sept. 22, 1940, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Paul R. and Mary Rice Stone. On Feb. 28, 1965, in Port Allegany, he married Nellie I. Cutler, who died July 13, 2013.
Gordon was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1958.
He was a veteran of the US Army, having served from September 1962 to September 1968.
He was employed with Pittsburgh Corning Co., formerly of Port Allegany, as a machine operator in the glass block department, before his retirement.
Surviving are a son, Paul E. (Beth-Lynn) Stone of Bradford; two daughters, Tammy L. (Alfred) Kellner of Port Allegany, Kelly J. Stone of Hamlin, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Nellie, a brother, David Stone, and two sisters, Mary Ann Stone and Barbara Spencer.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) in the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, with Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor, officiating.
Memorials can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019