Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
1145 Buffalo St.
Franklin, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
1145 Buffalo St.
Franklin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Miller


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Miller Obituary
HERMITAGE - Grace D. Miller, of Mercer, passed away from natural causes in her residense at 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2020. She was 90.
On Jan. 21, 1929, Grace was born in Lancaster, a daughter to Charles and Susan Markley Dettinger.
After graduating from McCaskey High School in Lancaster, Grace went on to marry Calvin Ressler Miller on May 15, 1948.
Mrs. Miller was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and reading. Also, she was a
member of The Wednesday Club, The Daughters of the King- Grace Chapter and was a prayer warrior.
Surviving are her 4 children, Mary Sue VanSickles (Bradley) of Mercer, Elizabeth Miller (Jim Thomas) of Clarendon, Theresa Schultz (Jay) of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Christopher Miller (Lark) of Mercer; 5 grandchildren; 3 stepgrandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Calvin, of 51 years, 2 sisters and 5 brothers.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in St. John's Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St., Franklin, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
Guest book can be signed at www.flynnfuneralhome.com
Donations may be made to Daughters of the King at St. John's Episcopal Church, Franklin, PA or the Shy Wolf Sanctuary.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -