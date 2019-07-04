JOHNSONBURG - Greg A. Robuck, 60, of 845 Bliss Road, Lawrenceville, and formerly of Port Allegany and Johnsonburg, died Friday afternoon (June 28, 2019) in Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling, W.Va.
Born July 8, 1958, in St. Marys, he was a son of Edward and Ann Shannon Robuck.
Surviving are seven children, Adam Robuck of Emporium, Perry Green of Roulette, Zachary (fiance Jamie Schatz) Robuck of Emporium, Gregory (Carrin) Green of Roulette, Reva Green of Port Allegany, Destiny Robuck of Port Allegany and Isaiah Robuck of Port Allegany; five grandchildren, Bryce, Mark, Kaylee, Reva and Thomas; one brother, Dave Robuck of Johnsonburg; his longtime companion, Carol Gridley of Lawrenceville; his lifelong best friend, Dave Allegretto of Wilcox; and his ex-wife, Tracy Cochran-Robuck of Port Allegany.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Darcy Snyder.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, Johnsonburg, on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a funeral service will be held with the Rev. David J. Wilson, pastor of Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, officiating.
Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Rasselas, and will be private.
Published in The Bradford Era from July 4 to July 11, 2019