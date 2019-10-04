|
Gregory K. Brown, 68, of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1951 in Olean, N.Y., the son of the late Kenneth and Harriet Wells Brown.
He was a 1969 graduate of the Bradford Area High School and in 1972 he earned his Associate degree from Williamsport Community College, Williamsport.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Bradford. He was also a former Boy Scout Master for several years and a former firefighter with the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone, N.Y.
He was employed by the former Witco Co. and then Belden & Blake after they purchased his department. He then went to work for the former Dale Electronics and most recently Wal-Mart.
He is survived by one sister, Betsy Brown of Durham, N.C.; two nephews, Brent Smith of Valley Village, Calif. and Andrew (Dawn) Smith of Randolph, N.Y.; his earthly angel, Donna Ross of Bradford and two grandnieces.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one sister, Kathleen Brown-Smith.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 in the funeral home with the Rev. Alan Trotter, associate pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating.
Private burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701, the Bradford Ecumenical Home, 100 St. Francis Dr., Bradford, PA 16701 or a .
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019