Gregory Garthwaite

MOUNT JEWETT - Gregory E. Garthwaite, 70, of Mount Jewett, passed away Aug. 6, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.
He was born on March 7, 1950 in Bradford, son of the late Earl and Dorothy Hanna Garthwaite. Gregory was a US Navy Veteran having served during the Vietnam War and was a building inspector for many years, based out of Brookville. He was a member of the American Legion in Mount Jewett as well as the Kinzua Valley Trail Club.
Mr. Garthwaite is survived by three sons; Jeremy Garthwaite of Bradford, Zack (Nicki) Garthwaite of Corryville, and Jacob (Carla) Garthwaite of San Antonio, Texas. Also surviving are two brothers, Roger (Maureen) Garthwaite of State College and Bruce (Sandy) Garthwaite of Great Valley, N.Y.; and six grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Gregory is predeceased by a daughter, Jodi Garthwaite, a brother, Gary Garthwaite, and a sister, Sandra Kay Garthwaite.
Private family services will be held.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Kinzua Valley Trail Club.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley, N.Y.


Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
