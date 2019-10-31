|
|
Guy E. Hillard, 82, formerly 36 Nancy Lane, Derrick City, passed away Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) at his home at 182 Interstate Parkway, surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 20, 1937, in Degolia, he was a son of the late Guy E. and Gladys Caswell Hillard.
Guy was a 1955 graduate of Bradford High School. He attended Lock Haven University and graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in math.
He began his employment with Kendall Refining in 1956 and retired from Kendall-Witco Corp. in 1998 as manager of compliance.
On July 18, 1959 in St. Francis Church, he married Shelia C. Webster Hillard, who died Aug. 20, 2012.
Mr. Hillard was a member of American Petroleum Institute, the Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department where he had served as chief, a member of Pennhills Country Club and Pine Acres Country Club. He served on the Foster Township Planning Committee and was a member of the Bradford Exchange Club and served as treasurer.
Guy was a passionate Penn State fan and enjoyed many trips to Beaver Stadium with his nephew Paul Webster. His second favorite team was the Cleveland Browns.
Surviving is one daughter, Judy (Kevin) Fox of Painesville, Ohio; one son, Dan (Sue) Hillard of Bradford; three grandchildren, Ashley (Mark) Jackson, Katlyn Hillard and Meagan (Paige Stone) Hillard; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Debbie Skinner of Gowanda, N.Y.; two brothers, Rev. G. Edward Hillard of Bradford, and Rev. Keith L. Hillard of Southbridge, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where funeral and committal services will be held with Guy's brothers, Rev. G. Edward Hillard and Rev. Keith Hillard, co-officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford Exchange Club, CARE for Children or the Seidman Cancer Center, 11100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland OH, 44106.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019