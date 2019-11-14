|
PORT ALLEGANY - H. Darlene Yeager, 70, of Skinner Creek Road, passed away Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) in Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born on Feb. 1, 1949, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Leo and Flossie H. Smith Bosworth. On July 24, 1976, in Port Allegany, she married Daniel A. Yeager, who survives.
Darlene was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1967.
Mrs. Yeager was employed with Pittsburgh Corning Co., formerly of Port Allegany, for 31 years, retiring in 2004.
She was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 460, Port Allegany. She enjoyed games on her Kindle, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her three dogs, Jack, Mr. Binx, and Kitty-kitty.
Surviving are two sons, Brud L. (Terri) Yeager of Winter Springs, Fla., and Stacy A. Yeager of Erie; a daughter, Tammy M. (Matt) VanScoter of Port Allegany; 11 grandchildren: D-Kota Heysham, Miranda Wilber, Savannah Gray, Bladen Yeager, Parker Yeager, Jett Ruding, Coy VanScoter, Preston Yeager, Payton Yeager, Journey Wilmoth, Ayla VanScoter; two great-grandchildren, Lillian Langworthy and Drew Heysham; two brothers, Ronald (Penny) Bosworth of Youngsville and Larry (Connie) Bosworth of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at Moose Lodge 460, Port Allegany.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019