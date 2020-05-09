Or Copy this URL to Share

RIDGWAY - Hailey Mae Matheson, 8, of 106 Van Buren Ave., Ridgway, passed away on Wednesday (May 6, 2020) surrounded by her loving family at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center Street, Ridgway.



