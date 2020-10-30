Hannah Wolfe
SMETHPORT - Hannah Catherine Wolfe, 24, of Crosby, died unexpectedly Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020).
She was born Sept. 26, 1996 in Coudersport, a daughter of Jeffrey A. Wolfe and Kayann L. Wilcox Operchal.
Hannah was a graduate of Smethport High School Class of 2014, where she was a member of the marching band, and was currently employed at her mother's business, Myrna's Mercantile of Crosby, and as a dispatcher for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Cyclone.
Hannah enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and had a loving, warm personality. She loved spending time with her friends at her dad's camp, the "Pout House," near Smethport. As a young girl, she was a member of the Smethport Legionettes, Girl Scouts, and played soccer. Hannah was loved by so many for her smile, her laugh and her sense of humor, and will be deeply missed by all that were blessed to have known her. She was a beautiful girl inside and out and touched so many lives.
Hannah is survived by her father, Jeffrey A. (Annie) Wolfe of Mount Jewett; her mother, Kayann L. (Paul Black) Operchal of Crosby; one brother, Shawn (Elaine) Elder of Decatur, Ill.; two sisters Ashley Hnath of St. Marys and Alyssa Operchal of East Pittsburgh; a nephew, Aiden, and three nieces, Adalind, Annabelle and Amelia; paternal grandmother Sherry Vossler of Smethport; paternal grandfather, Stanley Wolfe of Smethport; paternal great-grandmother, Catherine "Sis" Ferman of Smethport; maternal grandmother, Myrna Wilcox of Crosby; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with Tyler, Stephanie, and Morgan Black, all of Smethport.
Hannah was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William Wilcox of Crosby.
At Hannah's request, a celebration of her life with a party will be held at the Norwich Township Fire Hall in Crosby, on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone that would like to attend and share some time, stories or memories with Hannah's friends and family are kindly asked to bring a favorite dish to pass for everyone to enjoy.
Burial will take place in Fairmount Cemetery, Farmers Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701 or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (www.afsp.donordrive.com
). Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.