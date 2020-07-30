Harley J. Peterson, 79, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at the Pavilion at BRMC.
Born on Dec. 6, 1940, in Erie, he was the son of the late Tom Peterson and Ila Paramenter.
On Oct. 13, 1962, he married Margaret "Peg" Ruth, who preceded him in death on March 19, 1993 in East Windsor, N.J.
Harley is survived by his companion, Shirley Rinehart.
Harley joined the army when he was 17 years old. He was in the military police and was a "sharp shooter." He was stationed in Germany at the same time Elvis was there. Harley and his friends stood outside the house that Elvis was living in and Elvis waved at them from his window.
Harley was an avid racing fan. He raced at Bradford Speedway for years. His enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting and sports.
Harley worked at KOA Spears, Case Cutlery, Miles Bradford, Robert Habgood Estate, a driver for ATA and did landscaping in New Jersey and at Pennhills in Bradford.
Harley was a member of the VFW and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He studied horticulture at Rutgers University.
Harley is survived by four sons, John (Denise) Peterson, Mike Peterson, Mark (Amy) Peterson, and Dean (Lee Ann) Peterson; three daughters, Sharon (Bill) Bray, Joanne (Dave) Giancotti and Joyce (Scott) DeKleine. He has 11 grandchildren, Amy Jo Hayden, Shane Peterson, Brent Peterson, Alice Champion, Jennifer Peterson, Rebecca Peterson, JP Peterson, Harley Peterson, Blaine Kahle, Amanda DeKleine and Brandon DeKleine. Harley has a twin sister, Helen Haag of Erie, who survives.
Friends and family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., South Avenue, from 11 a.m. to noon, at which time funeral services will be held with the Rev. Ray Gramata, pastor of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Military honors by members of the American Legion Post Honor Guard will follow at Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the Bradford VFW, American League or Fraternal Order of Eagles.
