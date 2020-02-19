|
COUDERSPORT - Harold Lewis Page, 97, formerly of Route 6, Roulette, passed away Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) in the Long Term Care, UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born Dec. 29, 1922, in Austin, he was a son of Lawrence and Viola Earhart Page. On Feb. 7, 1976, in Allegany, N.Y., he married Georgia E. Sherwin, who passed away Jan. 14, 1994, in Coudersport.
Mr. Page attended Austin area schools, then he traveled to the state of Utah where he worked at 3 C's Camp. Then he worked on various railroads. He entered the U.S. Army in January 1943 and was stationed in Bari, Italy and North Africa and was honorably discharged on Dec. 15, 1945. He worked in the Forestry Department in the 1950s, PennDOT Coudersport 1963-1968, the Powder Plant in Eldred in 1969 and then Dresser Industries, Bradford from 1970 until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of the Coudersport and Eldred Legions and also attended the Eldred United Methodist Church.
He is survived by three sons, Harold Page of Roulette, James (Susan Wallace) Page of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Gary (Jean) Page of Bradford; four daughters, Mary Ellen (Randall) Cornelius and Sharon (Stuart) Moshier, both of Roulette, Hattie (Charles) Goff of St. Marys and Kristie (Clarence) Pritt of Austin; one stepson, Richard Gleason in New York; four stepdaughters, Carol Matthias and Patricia Gleason-Brown, both in New York, Nancy Smith in Arizona, and Susan Tarbox in Ohio; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Walter Page of Coudersport; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Francis Page; a stepdaughter, Eileen Chouinard; a granddaughter, Sherri Mosher; a grandson, Cory Pritt, and a brother, Lawrence Page.
The family will receive friends on Saturday (Feb. 22nd) in the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a memorial service will be held with the Rev. Doug Cameron officiating. Burial will be in the Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
Military honors will be presented by the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post # 887 of Eldred at the funeral home on Saturday morning immediately following the memorial service.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020