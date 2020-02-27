|
SMETHPORT - Harry Newton Britton, 87, of Smethport, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) in the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
He was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Emporium, a son of Clair James and Tallie Halbie Britton. On May 8, 1951, in Emporium, he married Dorothy Jean McManus, who survives.
Mr. Britton attended Cameron County schools and worked as farmer and logger all his life. He was partnered with his son, Joseph, operating Britton Logging.
He was proud of his logging career and was awarded many times for his certification. He enjoyed his family and work, along with mowing lawns for area camps.
In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by four daughters, Wanda Prosser of Bradford, Donna (Terry) Durphy, Barbara (Paul) Frontino and Mary Black, all of Smethport; three sons, James (Kim) Britton in Michigan, Daniel (Bonnie) Britton and Joseph Britton, both of Smethport;
21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, one sister and one grandson.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, in the Norwich Cemetery, Colegrove, with the Rev. Max Simms officiating.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor' choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2020