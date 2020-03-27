|
Harry R. Little Jr., 57, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) at The Pavilion at BRMC.
Born Feb. 21, 1963, in Bradford, he was the son of Harry R. Little Sr. of Limestone, N.Y., and Mary Ann Vaughn Chase of Bradford. He attended the Bradford and Limestone Area School Districts.
Harry was a self-employed Contractor, Carpenter, and Painter, working in Ellicottville, N.Y., and the surrounding areas. He also formerly worked in the local oil fields. He had a strong love for his family, including his dogs, Gidget and Meatball. He also loved riding horses, racing, hunting, fishing, boating, and watching sports.
Surviving in addition to his mother and father are two daughters, LeAnne Little and Megan Little; two sons, Tyler Little and Cory Little; four sisters, Laurie Johnson, Michelle McGee, Cindy Coppella, and Jessie Rounsville; five brothers, Jeff Little, Jay Little, Mike McGee, Mark McGee, and Matthew McGee; one stepbrother, Brian Chase; two maternal aunts, Vera Kohler and Connie Spittler; three grandchildren, several cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Patrick McGee.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced.
