COVINGTON, GA - Harry K. Thomas, 88, passed away, Thursday, (Nov. 5, 2020), in Covington.
He was born Sept. 10, 1932, in Port Allegany, a son of Kenneth and Clella "Pat" Thomas. He was a graduate of Bradford High School, class of 1950.
On March 7, 1953, in Fort Worth, TX, he married Shirley Williamson, who passed away on May 8, 1993.
Surviving is one son, Jerry (Wanda) Thomas, one grandson, Keith (Tara) Thomas, one sister, Judy Thomas, of Bradford, two nieces Dawn (Michael) Evanko and their children and Karen (Kent) Amburgey and their children and grandchildren and his companion of 20 years, Freida Hammond.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Jim Thomas, brother, Kenneth "Bill" Thomas Jr. and sister in law, Lois Thomas.
Funeral services were held in Covington. Local arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Condolences can be mailed to Judy Thomas, 491 Lambert Drive, Bradford, PA 16701 or online condolences can be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com