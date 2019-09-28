|
ELDRED - Hazel M. "Dolly" McCartney, 82, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Bradford Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
Friends may call at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and again from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at the Frame Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Sunday, with a luncheon to follow at the Otto Township Fire Hall.
A complete obituary will be in the Saturday edition of the paper.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019