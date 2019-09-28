|
|
PRENTISVALE - Hazel M. "Dolly" McCartney, 82, of Prentisvale Road, passed away on Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 14, 1936 in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of Harold and Edna Allen Phearsdorf. On Oct. 27, 1956 in the East End Presbyterian Church in Bradford, she married Robert P. McCartney, who survives.
Hazel was a 1955 graduate of Allegany, N.Y., High School and had resided in Prentisvale for over 46 years. She had loved her job at the Olean General Hospital but later was employed at Zippo Manufacturing in Bradford for over 40 years, retiring in 1999.
Dolly was a former member of the Limestone Legion Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family and cooking for them, she was also an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and dominoes.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 62 years are three sons, Stephen (Cheryl) McCartney of Carroll, Ohio, Michael (Mary Isvoranu) McCartney of Concord, Calif., and John (Teresa) McCartney of Phoenix, Ariz.; one daughter, Beth (Bill) Chrisman of Bradford; twelve grandchildren, including Robert, Brooke and Kayla, that Dolly and Bob helped to raise, and Michael, Therese, Brian, Brad, Brandon, Matthew, Shauna, Tara and Johnathon; and ten great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Judith) Phearsdorph of Olean.
Dolly was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Alex LeiBeth Schoonmaker and Carter William Bradford, a brother, Ronald Phearsdorph and a sister, Mildred Stuck.
Friends may call today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the Rev. Rick Price officiating. A luncheon and gathering will follow at the Otto Township Fire Hall in Duke Center. Burial will be in Limestone, N.Y., Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Otto Township Fire Department or the Limestone American Legion.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019