Born Oct. 17, 1927, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Ruth M. Songer Holleran. Helen was a 1945 graduate of St. Bernard High School.

On June 22, 1946, in St. Bernard Church, she married William J. Aylward, who died Nov. 27, 1992.

Mrs. Aylward had been employed as a civilian for the United States Navy in Washington, D.C. Later in life, she, along with her husband, owned and operated the Butcher Block on South Avenue for 10 years. She also sat for elderly people and was active at the Red Cross.

She was a member of St. Bernard Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Sueanne Toomey of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Barbara E. Kubiak of Bradford; three sons, James T. (Donna) Aylward of Bradford, Thomas F. Aylward of Spirit Lake, Idaho, and William J. Aylward of Kodiak, Alaska; three granddaughters, Sherry Aylward of Bradford, Laurie (Al) George of Hinsdale, N.Y., and Kimberley Gibbons of League City, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Michael Kline, Olivia Steck and Aaron George; four great-great-grandchildren, Brianna Gibbons, Kaitlyn Gibbons, McKenzie Gibbons and Karson Kline; two great-great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Gibbons and Aiden Gibbons; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant daughter, Nancy Marie Aylward; two sons-in-law, William Toomey and William Kubiak; a daughter-in-law, Donna Aylward; three brothers, James Holleran, Richard Holleran and Thomas Holleran; and one sister, Nancy Sutherland.

Friends will be received on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Stanley Swacha, senior associate, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired may be made to the McKean County Chapter of the

