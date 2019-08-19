|
ELDRED - Helen B. Close, 87, a lifelong resident of Eldred, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) after a short illness.
Born on Monday, Sept. 28, 1931, in Mayport, she was the daughter of Walter and Mildred Himes Johnson. On July 23, 1949, in Eldred, she married the love of her life, Donald E. Close Sr., who passed away on Aug. 20, 2017.
Helen's greatest loves were traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed attending the many activities and sport events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Donald E. (Sandy) Close Jr. of Eldred, Patricia A. (Ray) Pepperman of Greenville, S.C., and Robert A. (Rene) Close of Eldred; four grandchildren, Michael E. (Barb) Close, Valerie L. (Keith) Cousins, Clint B. (Beth) Hicks, and Amanda L. (Todd) Tanner; eight great-grandchildren, Dylan Close, Brooke Close, Lauren Cousins, Haley Cousins, Dakota (Eve) Hicks, Dustin Hicks, Riley Tanner, and Ty Tanner; two brothers, Edward Johnson of Alexandria, Va., and James (Kathy) Johnson of Eldred; a brother-in-law, C. Ronald Wight of Wilmington, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Letha Johnson; sister, Betty Wight; sisters-in-law, Peggy and Alzia Johnson; and son-in-law, Robert Fitch.
In keeping with Helen's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Burial will be with her husband in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Avenue, Bradford, PA 16701 or to the Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 146, 4 Platt Street, Eldred, PA 16731.
Helen's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019