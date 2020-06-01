SMETHPORT - Helen A. Cole, 90, of Smethport, died Sunday (May 31, 2020) at UPMC-Cole, Coudersport, with her loving daughter, Sandra Towner, at her side.
Helen was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Bradford, daughter of the late Milo W. and Rhea N. Perkins Cole. On Oct. 30, 1948, she married Dean J. Cole, an ex-Marine, who died on May 16, 1996.
She was a 1947 graduate of Smethport High School and a 1948 graduate of Westbrook Commercial Academy. She also holds a graduate certificate from American Institute of Banking.
Helen was a lifetime resident of the area. She retired from the banking profession where she was an officer of Smethport National Bank and Producers Bank & Trust Company.
When Helen retired from banking, she was honored by the Olean Chapter American Institute of Banking with a lifetime membership for serving as a District Council member for New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania chapters.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Smethport. She was a founder of the McKean County 4-H Rough Riders and served two generations of 4-H members. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport, the Elk, Forest, Warren, McKean & Cameron County Council and Department of Pennsylvania levels. She was a member of Chapter #933 AARP for many years as an AARP tax aide and State Community Service Team for McKean County. She was an over 50 year member of Maud Rebekah Lodge #175. She was also a charter member of the McKeenest Red Hat Society. She served the ElderBerry Club of the Smethport Senior Center as supervisor of the Senior Volunteer Program. She was also a member of the Smethport Area Chamber of Commerce, serving as the coordinator of their Visitor's Center.
Surviving are one daughter, Sandra Towner of Inman, S.C.; four grandchildren, Tracie Towner (Scott) Byers, Jeffrey A. (Jeanette) Dunn, Jamie Dunn (Mike) McCarrell, and Kaderick (Chistrina) Towner; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; and one daughter, Nadine K. Dunn.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Smethport Senior Center. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Helen was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Bradford, daughter of the late Milo W. and Rhea N. Perkins Cole. On Oct. 30, 1948, she married Dean J. Cole, an ex-Marine, who died on May 16, 1996.
She was a 1947 graduate of Smethport High School and a 1948 graduate of Westbrook Commercial Academy. She also holds a graduate certificate from American Institute of Banking.
Helen was a lifetime resident of the area. She retired from the banking profession where she was an officer of Smethport National Bank and Producers Bank & Trust Company.
When Helen retired from banking, she was honored by the Olean Chapter American Institute of Banking with a lifetime membership for serving as a District Council member for New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania chapters.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Smethport. She was a founder of the McKean County 4-H Rough Riders and served two generations of 4-H members. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport, the Elk, Forest, Warren, McKean & Cameron County Council and Department of Pennsylvania levels. She was a member of Chapter #933 AARP for many years as an AARP tax aide and State Community Service Team for McKean County. She was an over 50 year member of Maud Rebekah Lodge #175. She was also a charter member of the McKeenest Red Hat Society. She served the ElderBerry Club of the Smethport Senior Center as supervisor of the Senior Volunteer Program. She was also a member of the Smethport Area Chamber of Commerce, serving as the coordinator of their Visitor's Center.
Surviving are one daughter, Sandra Towner of Inman, S.C.; four grandchildren, Tracie Towner (Scott) Byers, Jeffrey A. (Jeanette) Dunn, Jamie Dunn (Mike) McCarrell, and Kaderick (Chistrina) Towner; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; and one daughter, Nadine K. Dunn.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Smethport Senior Center. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.