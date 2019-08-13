|
SMETHPORT - Helen L. Dickinson, 77, of Smethport, passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) in the Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.
She was born June 25, 1942, in Pierce Brook, a daughter of Lowell and Louise Young Austin Sr. In 1962, she married Ralph C. Dickinson, who survives.
Mrs. Dickinson was a 1961 graduate of Smethport High School and was a homemaker tending to the needs of her family.
She was the cook for Smethport Elementary School's Sixth Grade Camp for 39 years. She was a former member of the McKean County Fair Board and McKean County Raceway. She was also a member of the Port Allegany Moose Lodge #460.
In addition to her husband, Ralph, she is survived by a son, Charles L. (Jessica) Dickinson of Smethport; a daughter, Terry D. (Clair) Sweeley of Smethport; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ethel Coldren and Marlene Conn, both of Smethport, and Cynthia Longstaff of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
At Helen's request, all services will be held privately with the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Port Allegany Moose Lodge #460. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019