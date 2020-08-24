Helen Green

Helen J. "Jeanie" Green, 85, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Bradford, passed away peacefully on Monday, (Aug. 17, 2020) in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1934 in Genesee, NY, a daughter of the late Francis and Vernal Fuller Skiver. On June 17, 1950 in the Asbury United Methodist Church, Bradford, she married Stanley E. Green who preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2004.
Jeanie was known as a "people person' who everyone loved; she enjoyed travelling and was always the "life of the party". She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
Besides raising her family she also worked as a home health aide in Bradford for many years.
She is survived by one son, Dan (Donna) Green of Bradford; two daughters, Helen (Tony) Procacci of Olean, NY and Gayle (Todd) Pierce of TN; one brother, Bob Schofield; one sister, Nancy (John) Kaminski; her longtime companion, Mike Swiantek of Belle Vernon; ten grandchildren; many great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her faithful dog of 13 years, Duke.
In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by one son, Stanley F. "Dusty" Green, two sisters and one brother.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church officiating.
Private burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc.
Online Condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.