Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
Helen Lemmon
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
Helen Lemmon


1922 - 2019
Helen Lemmon Obituary
Helen E. Lemmon, 97, formerly of 3628 Mefferts Run Rd., Wilcox, passed away Friday morning (Sept. 13, 1019) at Elk Haven Nursing Home, St. Marys after a lengthy illness.
Born July 19, 1922 in Johnsonburg, she was the daughter of Marshall Q. and Lila G. Beck O'Rourke.
In 1949, Helen married Robert McEliheney, who passed away in 1963. In 1966, she married Robert G. Lemmon, who passed away in 1980.
She is survived by two step-daughters, Judith Keith of Commodore and Vonda Cline of Columbia, MD; four step-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her husbands, Mrs. Lemmon was preceded in death by her parents; son Mark McEliheney; brothers Bernard, Norman, Morris, Walter, Calvin "Jiggs" and Marshall C. "Cecil" O'Rourke; and sisters Shirley DanJoy and Colleen McCamey.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home on 401 Chestnut Street in Johnsonburg from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.
A funeral service for Helen E. Lemmon will be held at Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019), with Rev. Mark Cantaral of the Wilcox Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Wilcox Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the at or to the Jones Twp. Senior Center, 320 Faries St., Wilcox, PA 15870
Online condolences may be made at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2019
