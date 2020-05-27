Helen A. Sapko, formerly of Custer City, passed away Saturday, (May 23, 2020), at the Bradford Ecumenical Home, just one month shy of her 92nd birthday.
Born June 23, 1928 in Custer City, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Jesenko) Sapko. She attended Custer City School and was a member of St. Bernard Church.
Helen lived for most of her life at her family's home on West Warren Road in Custer City. Four years ago, she moved to an apartment at Chapel Ridge, where she happily reconnected with old acquaintances from her working days and endeared herself to many new friends and staff members.
Helen started working at the Pennhills Club at the age of 14. She worked as Hostess there for more than 70 years, finally retiring when she was well into her mid-80s. She loved her job as Head Waitress and Hostess and especially enjoyed her daily interactions with co-workers, club members and their children. She seldom forgot a name or a face and could be counted on to offer kind words to the people she knew as well as those she met for the first time.
Surviving are 13 nieces and nephews, including Susan Zande Geary, Manlius, NY; Cathy Zande Koczela, Boulder, CO; Jill Zande Woods, Salinas, CA; Mary Lou Sapko, Bradford; Marty Sapko, Bradford; Gordon Sapko, Bethel Park; Janice Erickson, Colombia, MO; Sonny Tubiolo, Rochester, NY; Mary Ann Bianca, Walworth, NY; Ellen Partridge, The Villages, FL; Betsy Walter, Palmyra; David Sapko, Crossville, TN; and Michael Sapko, Finleyville; and several grand nieces and nephews. Also left to treasure the memory of their beloved Grandma Helen are Margaret Geary, Sarah Geary and Addison Woods.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Alene and Eilene Sapko, Margaret Zande, Mary Reep and Anna Tubiolo; and five brothers, her twin Steve, Andrew, Michael, George and John Sapko.
Friends will be invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at a later date and time to be announced. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to the Bradford Township Fire Department.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.holenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 27 to Jun. 2, 2020.