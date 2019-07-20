ZANESVILLE, Ohio - Helen Rae Winters, 92, passed away Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville.

She was born May 3, 1927 in DuBois, Pa., to the late George and Martha Newell Gardiner. She was a graduate of Clarion State Teachers College. She was a homemaker and teacher, having taught in a one room schoolhouse and an elementary school. Helen loved to read and her favorite book was the Bible.

She was an active member of Bradford First Church of The Nazarene, Daughters of the American Revolution, Women's Christian Temperance Union and Gideons.

She is survived by a daughter Martha Jean (Robert) Maholic of Bellefonte, Pa.; a son, Rev. Andrew (Cynthia) Winters of Zanesville; and seven grandchildren: Kristin Maholic, Jonathan Maholic, Rebecca Maholic, Abigail Maholic, David Winters, Brianna Winters and Kasie Winters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William John Winters; a brother George Gardiner, and a sister Claudine Wallace.

Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Snouffer Funeral Home, 1150 West Military Road, Zanesville. Burial will be in the Morning Side Cemetery, DuBois. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at DuBois Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 1004 S. Main St., DuBois

Published in The Bradford Era from July 20 to July 26, 2019