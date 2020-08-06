ERIE - Helen Zelina, 96, of Erie, passed away Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) and is now with our Lord.
Born in Star Junction, on Feb. 29, 1924, a daughter of the late Sophia Melikant and George Hanuschak, Helen was a happy, loving, caring mother and grandmother.
She was a member of Our Lady of Peace parish. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1942 in Campbell, Ohio. She loved music and dancing as well as gathering together once a week with her dear card-club friends for lunch and to play cards, her twelve years in Vegas, the casino trips on every birthday and Mother's Day, and pizza night every Friday with her beautiful family.
Helen was the heart of her family, drawing all who met her together with her gentle, loving nature. She lived to laugh and to smile. She loved a good practical joke and would happily take any chance she had to scare you. Everyone Helen met loved her. It was natural, because Helen loved everyone she met and when you give love it always finds its way back to you. Helen's life was one of sincere smiles, sheer joy, and a constant outpouring of love.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, John "Jay" Zelina Sr., co-owner of Alps Mfg. until his death in 1996, as well as five brothers; John, Michael "Mike," Mickey, Dan, George Jr. and three sisters Ann, Veronica "Vern," and Margaret "Marge."
She is survived by a son John "Jack" (Judi) Zelina Jr. of Kane; daughters Judy and Patricia "Patty" (Rick) Miller, all of Erie; seven grandchildren, Melanie, Michael, David, John, Sarah (Ryan), Julie; and five greatgrandchildren Jaelyn, Jordan, Violet, Mia, Genie, and all her wonderful nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Helen was blessed with a much-extended family as there was never a person she excluded from her love.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St, Erie, PA 16506. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Erie is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pennies from Heaven Fund P.O. Box 310, Bradford Woods, PA 15015, www.penniesfromheavenpittsburgh.org.
