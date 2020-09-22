Helena Kenneson

Helena A. Kenneson, 88, of 7198 Rt. 59, Lafayette, passed away Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born July 10, 1932, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Rolik Hervatin. She was a 1950 graduate of Bradford High School.
On June 30, 1956 in St. Joseph's Church in Mount Alton, she married Howard Jack Kenneson, who survives.
She was employed from 1950 until 1958 at Zippo Manufacturing Company.
After working at Zippo, Helena dedicated her life to her husband and children. Together she and her husband built their own home.
Helena was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run, where she enjoyed visiting with parishioners after Sunday Mass. She enjoyed photography, and making family scrapbooks. Every morning she looked forward to checking her email and sending messages to her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband Howard Jack of 64 years are two sons, Dr. Michael J. (Concetta Merconi) Kenneson of Shelby Township, Mich., and Jack A. (Dr. Janice) Kenneson of Clarion; one granddaughter, Julie A. Kenneson of Aldie, Va.; five grandsons, Johnathan M. Kenneson of Pittsburgh, Michael J. (MacKenzie Olbrys) Kenneson Jr., Matthew (Kelsey Wesdorp) Kenneson, Marc Kenneson, and Jack Kenneson, all of metropolitan Detroit; two brothers, Silvis A. "Slav" Hervatin of Lafayette and Joseph Hervatin of Mount Jewett; one brother-in-law, Charles Stewart of Lafayette, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Zoranne Stewart who died Aug. 22, 2020, Rose Kaluza, and Fanny Bizzak; one niece Kathy Behan; one nephew Mark Hervatin; and two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Hervatin and Phyllis Hervatin.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. in Bradford. Friends are also welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run, with the Rev. Jim Gutting, senior associate, as celebrant. Committal services and burial will follow in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, all attendees are required to wear a mask.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
