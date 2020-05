Or Copy this URL to Share

ULYSSES - Hildegard Vercelletto, 90, of Coudersport, formerly of Shinglehouse and Long Island, N.Y., died Thursday (April 30, 2020) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. Arrangements are with Olney-Foust Crematory, Ulysses.

