1/
Ida Allen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANE - Ida Mae Allen, 89, of 42 School St., passed away Friday (July 17, 2020) at her residence.
Born Aug. 12, 1930, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late John and Irma Hankin Zimmerman.
Ida Mae had worked as a customer service manager for 38 years at Wayne Feed/Continental Grain in Indiana until her retirement nine years ago. While living in Indiana, she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. After her retirement, she returned to Kane and then became a member of the Kane First Church of God. She was very active in her Kane church where she served as Church Secretary and helped with Vacation Bible School. She was also involved with the Caring Outreach Ministries, Healing Hands Ministries and the Women's Fellowship at the Kane First Church of God. She also participated at the Senior Center in Kane.
Surviving are two sons, Randy (Kim) Allen and Gary (Tina) Allen, both of Kane; a daughter, Marcy (Doug) McKinley of Fort Wayne, Ind.; three stepsons, Craig Smith, Gary Smith and James Sparks, all in Indiana; three stepdaughters, Debbie Smith, Glenda Lemen and Beverly Oakley, all in Indiana; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She also is survived by Christy Allen, her good friend and caretaker with whom she resided.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Allen; her second husband, Ralph Smith; a son, Barry Allen; a brother, Gary (Mary) Zimmerman; and sisters, Carol (Joe) Sivak; Joanne (Rich) Blauser; Elinor (Ronnie) Hendrickson.
Services will be held at a future date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kane First Church of God, 204 N. Fraley St., Kane, PA 16735.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 20 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Kane

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved