Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Goss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Goss


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Goss Obituary
MILLPORT - Irene M. Goss, 85, of Millport, passed away in her home on Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) after a short illness.
Born on Wednesday, March 21, 1934, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of Jacob H. and Jennie C. Baker Romig.
On Dec. 29, 1955 in McClure, she married Kennard E. "Shorty" Goss, who passed away on Dec. 26, 2011.
Irene was a loving mother, wife, and homemaker.
She was a longtime, faithful member of the Millport United Methodist Church, where she had served for many years as a Sunday school teacher.
Surviving are five sons, Ken E. "Jr." (Linda) Goss of Mabton, Wash., Steve L. (Pam Palmer) Goss of Millport, Michael A. Goss of Olean, N.Y., Lester H. (Alicia) Goss of Coudersport, and Toby J. (Nicole) Goss of Millport; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Marsha) Romig of McClure; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Preston L. Hutchins Jr. of the Millport United Church officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Millport United Methodist Church, c/o 57 S. Branch Canada Hollow Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Irene, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -