MILLPORT - Irene M. Goss, 85, of Millport, passed away in her home on Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) after a short illness.
Born on Wednesday, March 21, 1934, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of Jacob H. and Jennie C. Baker Romig.
On Dec. 29, 1955 in McClure, she married Kennard E. "Shorty" Goss, who passed away on Dec. 26, 2011.
Irene was a loving mother, wife, and homemaker.
She was a longtime, faithful member of the Millport United Methodist Church, where she had served for many years as a Sunday school teacher.
Surviving are five sons, Ken E. "Jr." (Linda) Goss of Mabton, Wash., Steve L. (Pam Palmer) Goss of Millport, Michael A. Goss of Olean, N.Y., Lester H. (Alicia) Goss of Coudersport, and Toby J. (Nicole) Goss of Millport; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Marsha) Romig of McClure; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Preston L. Hutchins Jr. of the Millport United Church officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Millport United Methodist Church, c/o 57 S. Branch Canada Hollow Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020