PORT ALLEGANY - J. Howard Gustafson, 98, formerly of Vine Street, and later Maple Street, Coudersport, passed away Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) in Olean General Hospital.
Born March 19, 1921, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Franz O. and Ella A. Anderson Gustafson. On Oct. 11, 1944, in Jamestown, N.Y., he married Muriel C. Conner, who died March 19, 2009. They were married 64 years.
Howard was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1938.
He was employed with North Penn Gas Co., Pittsburgh Corning Co., and most recently, Ball Corp., all of Port Allegany, before his retirement,
Mr. Gustafson was a veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Army, in central Europe and Rhineland.
He was a member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church of Port Allegany, where he was on the church council, past president and treasurer, and member of the choir. He was a member of Liberty Lodge 505, F.&A.M. Port Allegany, Coudersport Consistory, Canoe Place Fish & Game Club, where he held numerous offices. He was a life member of VFW Post 1921, of McComb, Ill. Howard founded the Seneca Chapter of Trout Unlimited and was the group's first president, and later became regional VP and President of Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited. He most definitely was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are three sons, James D. (Laurel) Gustafson and Mark C. (Linda) Gustafson, both of Port Allegany, and William F. (Patricia) Gustafson of Hummelstown; a daughter, Nancy L. (Brian) Nelson of Carlisle; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Muriel; a brother, Donald Gustafson; and four sisters, Edna Gustafson, Melvina Lowery, Anna Goodnoe, and Alene "Susie" Hilton.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) in Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Port Allegany, with the Rev. Joann Piatko, pastor, officiating.
A masonic service will be conducted at 7 p.m. by Liberty Lodge 505.
Memorials can be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church or Trout Unlimited.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019