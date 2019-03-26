Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Born Feb. 29, 1960, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Daniel and Wilma Zetts White. He was a 1978 graduate of Bradford High School.

Bernie was the plant manager for Bedford Wire Co. and had enjoyed his tenure there for the last 15 years.

He was a big sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers. While raising his children he loved to play sports with his sons and enjoyed attending their sporting events. Bernie liked to target shoot at various shooting ranges. He was a man of faith and hardly ever missed church on Sunday, attending various Catholic churches throughout his life.

He was a wonderful husband and father to his family. Bernie is survived by his wife of 37 years, Betty J. White, and their children: Lisa Ann White, Matthew John White and Christopher John (Paige) White, one granddaughter Penelope Rose White and his brother David J. (Barbara) White.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Stephen J. White and Carl J. White.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 409 W. Main St., Ravenna, with the Rev. William Kraynak as celebrant. Burial will be in Homeland Cemetery in Rootstown, Ohio.

