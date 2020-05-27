Jack E. Carns, 73, of West Corydon Street, Bradford, passed away Sunday (May 24, 2020) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
Born April 24, 1947, in Clearfield, he was a son of the late Jack C. and Margaret Jean Passmore Carns.
He was a 1965 graduate of Clearfield High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1969 from Lockhaven University and his Master's Degree from St. Bonaventure.
On Aug. 12, 1972, in St. Bernard Church, he married Susan Kervin Carns, who survives.
He began his employment at Bradford Area School District Bradford in 1969. He taught grades 3, 4 and 6 at Third Ward and George G. Blaisdell Elementary School, until he retired in 2004.
He was a Distinguished Life Member of the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, he served for 43 years, and was active until his passing. His specialty was pump operations hydraulic 1 and 2, rural water movement, LDH supply, waterus pump services, vehicle rescue technician, EMR. He served as President one year and on the Board of Directors 12 years and Treasurer for 14 consecutive years. He was awarded Fire Fighter of the Year in 1996.
He was the Bradford Township Zoning Officer and former Code Enforcement Official for 39 years, retiring in 2020.
Jack was a member of the Bradford Jaycees and was a founding member of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic. Jack always was there when work had to be done and he took great pride as a member of the painting crew that got Parkway Field ready for the game before the turf was put in. He also was the pre-sale ticket chairman as well as the parliamentarian. Jack's job on game day was to help sell tickets on Main Street before and during the parade and then he could be found in the money room. He was proud of the fact that the Big 30 was so successful.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sue, of 47 years, are one daughter, Christine N. (Ken) DuBois of Bradford; one sister, Linda (George) Ross of DuBois; two brothers-in-law, Frank Gamble of Annville, and Tod (Janet) Kervin of Pittsfield; and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kevin M. Carns, who died Nov. 28, 1995; and one sister Beverly Gamble.
Friends are asked to consider social distancing when planning to attend the visitation and funeral. To accommodate this request, family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., Bradford.
Members of the Bradford Township Fire Department will call as a group on Friday, at the funeral home at 6:45 p.m.
Funeral services, for Jack's family and those unable to attend either of the previous days' visitations, will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department at 368 Interstate Parkway, with the Rev. Raymond Gramata and Rev. Max Simms co-officiating. The funeral procession with Bradford Township Fire Department escort will proceed to committal services and burial in St. Bernard Cemetery. If you can't attend this service log in to www.hollenbeckcahill.com to stream live.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 179 Bradford, PA 16701; or Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic PO Box 82, Bradford PA 16701; or the McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 27 to Jun. 3, 2020.