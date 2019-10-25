Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Frost


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Frost Obituary
KANE - Jack C. Frost, 74, of Reno, Nev., and previously of Greendale Road in Kane, died Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at the Renown Health Center in Reno.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1945 in Oil City, the son of the late Jack and Helen Chilcott Frost. Jack was a 1962 graduate of Kane High School and a 1967 graduate of Alfred University.
He had worked as a contractor in the Kane area, and then moved to Reno in the early 2000s. During retirement he had volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.
Surviving relatives include one daughter, Leslie (Jamie) Hathcock; one sister, Linda (Jack) Hedlund; three grandchildren, Chandler, Allie and Kellen Hathcock; two nieces, Tammie (Robert) Hannon and Tania (Sean Kielty) Hedlund; and one nephew, Dr. Timothy (Christine) Hedlund.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Lance Frost in 1988.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the .
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now