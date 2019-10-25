|
KANE - Jack C. Frost, 74, of Reno, Nev., and previously of Greendale Road in Kane, died Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at the Renown Health Center in Reno.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1945 in Oil City, the son of the late Jack and Helen Chilcott Frost. Jack was a 1962 graduate of Kane High School and a 1967 graduate of Alfred University.
He had worked as a contractor in the Kane area, and then moved to Reno in the early 2000s. During retirement he had volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.
Surviving relatives include one daughter, Leslie (Jamie) Hathcock; one sister, Linda (Jack) Hedlund; three grandchildren, Chandler, Allie and Kellen Hathcock; two nieces, Tammie (Robert) Hannon and Tania (Sean Kielty) Hedlund; and one nephew, Dr. Timothy (Christine) Hedlund.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Lance Frost in 1988.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
