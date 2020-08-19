Rest in peace Grandpa PaPa.

I remember as a kid camping in Ormsby and thinking somehow you magically knew we were out there when you would come out on the Big Red. Also had many fond times out Golfing at St. Bonaventure and eating at Red & Trudys. as well as visiting the lake. Love you, Thomas Lent Jr. (Tom Tom)

Thomas Lent Jr

Grandchild