KANE - Jacqueline A. "Jacque" Silvagni, 57, of 426 Chase St., Kane, died Tuesday morning (March 19, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she resided for just over a day.
Born Jan. 28, 1962, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Donald and Judith Criner Emberg.
Jacque had been a cook and manager of a Sheetz store in Erie for several years. She attend St. John Episcopal Church and had been a member of the former Loyal Order of Moose, both in Kane. She enjoyed her family, friends and cats, and will always be remembered as a strong influence in their lives.
Surviving are a son, John Michael (Heather) Silvagni of Oil City; a daughter, Katherine Silvagni of Erie; two brothers, Brian Emberg of Mechanicsburg and Scott Emberg of Warren; and a sister Annette DeSio of Mount Jewett. She is further survived by her grandchildren Madison, Caleb, Dakota, Hallie, Tyler, Ashanti, Amara and Gabrielle, and a great-granddaughter, Jordyn.
Friends may attend a celebration of her life at 11:30 a.m. on March 29th at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. David Pfleiger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to Kane Community Healthcare, 628 N. Fraley St., Ste. 3, Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences may be expressed at ww.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 21, 2019