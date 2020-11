Or Copy this URL to Share

RUSTON, La. - James "Jim" Elry Anderson, 77, of Ruston, passed away peacefully at home with family Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020).

Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany, Pa., are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.



