ELDRED - James Arthur Bliss, 89, of Main Street, passed away on Sunday (May 5, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born April 19, 1930, in Rixford, he was a son of Lyle R. and Marjorie I. Baker Bliss. On April 28, 1952, he married Rena M. Studer, who survives.
Mr. Bliss was a graduate of Otto High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the United States Marine Corps.
James spent his career as a machinist, having been employed by Bovaird and Seyfang in Bradford, Cameron Iron Works in Texas and most recently, Pure Carbon in Coudersport.
He was a member of The Chosen Few, as well as a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He enjoyed gardening, as well as building model ships and model airplanes.
Surviving in addition to his wife of over 67 years are one son, James B. (Peggy) Bliss of Rogersville, Tenn.; a daughter, Cheryl L. (James) Scheffer of Apalachin, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Brian J. Bliss, Brandon M. (Michelle) Bliss, Bradley (Amanda) Bliss, Amy Jacobs and Brandy Howe; as well as 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary L. (Patricia) Bliss of Titusville; and a sister, Laura (Philip) Wirtz of Eldred.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille F. Hughes.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park in Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eldred Borough Fire Department or its Ambulance Fund.
